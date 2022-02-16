Escapist wallabies Ant and Dec reunited at Lincolnshire petting farm

Two wallabies that escaped from a petting farm in Lincolnshire have been reunited after six weeks apart.

Named Ant and Dec, the pair made separate getaways from Tiny Steps Petting Farm, in Thurlby near Stamford.

Ant went missing on 5 January and, later being spotted on a local golf course.

After his return three weeks later, Dec escaped under the cover of darkness on 28 January.

But he was captured on Saturday, with the help of some enticing food and a humane trap, and returned to his pen and reunited with Ant.

Volunteer Kye Tuplin-Hughes said: "They're getting used to each other again after six weeks apart. They're in the same enclosure and being quite civil to each other at the moment.

"It's lovely to see them getting on well and a huge relief. We've decorated their enclosure with trees to make it nice and homely for them."

Ant and Dec were born in the UK before they arrived at the farm in December, which was set up during lockdown.

Wallabies, members of the kangaroo clan, can grow to two metres tall with a top speed of 30mph.