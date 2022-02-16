Mark Corley was found with a gunshot wound in his head in 2001.

The father of a Lincolnshire man who was murdered more than 20 years ago says he will never give up on his quest to bring his killers to justice.

Tony Corley's son, Mark, went missing from his home in Grantham in 2001.

Six months later the 23-year-old's body was found in a field near Darlington, Durham, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. A judge said he was "executed by brutal shooting."

Five men were originally taken to court, one charged with Mark's murder and the others with conspiracy to murder.

But the case was thrown out after it emerged police had illegally bugged conversations between the defendants and their solicitors at Grantham and Sleaford police stations.

Mark's murder is one of Lincolnshire's longest unsolved crimes.

Tony Corley says he will never give up on finding his son's killers.

Mr Corley, now 68, moved to Grimsby after discovering his son had died when he heard it on the news.

He said: "I always thought he would be found alive. I may have been kidding myself, but I went along with it until I saw the news of his body being found."It took such a toll on me. I became worried that people were staring at me wherever I went, I just couldn't deal with it, so I moved to Grimsby, I enjoyed being away from prying eyes."

Tony has since started a support group in Nottinghamshire, where he now lives, to help the families of victims of unsolved murders.He said: "I just decided to start the group to keep me going. It's so sad to hear what other people are going through and it does drain you both physically and mentally, but I pride myself on helping them."

And he says he still maintains hope that Mark's killers will found.

He said: "As the years roll by, you doubt whether anyone will be charged with his murder, but you have to retain that slight hope.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said a review is held periodically, in line with force policy.

In a statement they said: "Nobody has been brought to justice for the murder of Mark Corley.

"Should additional evidence or information be forthcoming discussions will be held with the Crown Prosecution Service and every effort will be made to progress the case."