Credit: PA

Ryanair has launched new flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to three European cities in a move the airline says will support almost 1,000 jobs.

The company announced new routes to Paris, Barcelona and Zadar in Croatia.

There will be more than 95 weekly flights – at least 10 more than it operated during the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

The budget airline's Leeds-based fleet will increase to three aircrafts, which it says is an investment of more than $300m in the airport.

Ryanair said the changes will support 90 highly-paid aviation jobs and 900 indirect jobs at the airport.

A new route to Paris was announced by Ryanair on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Commercial director Jason McGuinness said: "We worked closely with our partners in Leeds Bradford airport to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the region."

Leeds Bradford Airport’s aviation director Nicola McMullen said: "As well as creating more jobs in our region and driving economic benefits, the announcement comes at a time when we are really starting to see an acceleration in bounce-back from the pandemic and we are gearing up for a busy summer. We look forward to welcoming new and existing passengers."

Meanwhile, fellow budget airline Jet 2 said it was putting on extra flights to Tenerife this winter in response to growing passenger demand.

The announcement comes as the Spanish government relaxes its vaccine requirement for British teenagers.

The airline said demand had increased after the destination scrapped vaccination certification rules for 12 to 17-year-olds.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: "With customers missing out for two years, we are confident that these extra flights will sell exceptionally well very quickly."

In August, figures showed Leeds and Bradford Airport saw a decrease of nearly 90% in the number of passengers compared to the previous year.