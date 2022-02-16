Police have released a new image of fugitive sex offender Paul Robson three days after he escaped from an open prison.

Paul Robson is still on the run after he walked out of HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, Lincolnshire, where he was serving a life sentence, on Sunday.

The 56-year-old has been described as a danger, particularly to women and young children.

There have been questions about why he was being held in a minimum security facility.

Chief Supt Kate Anderson, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "We are keeping an open mind as to his current whereabouts and we’re pursuing extensive lines of enquiry based on the information that the public have shared with us so far.

"We’re grateful to those who have already contacted us, and we would urge people to continue doing so.

"Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and it leads us closer to taking a dangerous man off our streets."

It is believed Robson has a dark donkey jacket with a large collar and blue on the shoulders.

Police say he may not have the long goatee beard seen in the original picture that was released.

Chief Supt Anderson added: "We understand there may be concerns around personal safety, but we have allocated a number of resources to this investigation to aid in his swift arrest.

"Rest assured we are taking this seriously and advise that if you do see him, please contact us immediately and try not to approach him or apprehend him yourself."