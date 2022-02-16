A North Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked after assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

The teenager fell to the ground after he was pulled off a wall and tripped up by off-duty PC Graeme Gale on 14 July last year.

The boy suffered scratches to the back of his neck and was left in pain.PC Gale, of Whitefields Drive in Richmond, pleaded guilty to the assault in November. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a victims' surcharge of £95 and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.An misconduct hearing was held on Friday, February 11, at the North Yorkshire Police headquarters in Northallerton.Chief Constable Lisa Winward concluded that the allegation had been proved and amounted to gross misconduct.PC Gale was dismissed without notice and will be placed on the College of Policing barred and advisory list.