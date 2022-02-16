Play video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

A rugby player is hoping to cap a remarkable recovery by returning to Super League almost three years after he attempted suicide.

Jansin Turgut, who played for Hull FC and Salford Red Devils, broke multiple bones and was in a coma for a month after he fell from a car park in Ibiza in May 2019.

He was told he may never walk again.

But the 25-year-old returned to the rugby field on Saturday, scoring in a pre-season friendly for amateur side West Hull ARLFC.

He said: "I had a lot of mixed emotions – nervous, anxious and wanting to do the right things.

"Looking back after the game and realising how far I've actually come, it was overwhelming."

As well as breaking every bone in his face, Turgut had to recover from shattering both knee caps and a broken back, pelvis, hip and wrist.

Jansin Turgut in action for Hull FC Credit: PA

He said: "Rugby was something that I fell out of love with, when I wasn't dealing with other parts of my life."

But coaching with his boyhood amateur club West Hull and national side Turkey from summer 2020 have helped the 25-year-old rediscover his passion.

He said: "Getting the taste of the game again has been amazing.

"I'm enjoying my life and keeping the love for the game. I definitely want to get back at a higher level."

Turgut says he has been in discussion with clubs during the close season. He said: "I've had interest from clubs before I'd played a game.

"I've been down and done a medical and had contract talks so I just want to see how things go now."

Asked whether he believes he will ever play in Super League again, he said: "I believe so yeah."

West Hull start their National Conference League season away to Dewsbury-based Thornhill Trojans on Saturday 5 March.

Turgut has worked with and received help from Andy's Man Club, a charity with mental health support groups around the UK.