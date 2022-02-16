Rail passengers and motorists are being advised to check before travelling, with a number of cancellations and delays to services due to Storm Dudley.

Strong winds have damaged overhead electric wires between Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield, causing disruption to services via Wakefield.

London North Eastern Railway is advising passengers planning to travel between Bradford Forster Square and London Kings Cross, to catch a train to Leeds and board a service there.

A speed restriction of 30 mph is in place to all traffic on the Humber Bridge. It's also closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds.

The Met Office has issued an amber 'be prepared' warning because of expected strong winds from 4pm today and into Thursday morning.

It could see 70 to 80mph gusts on exposed coasts and hills in North Yorkshire.

Further inland a yellow 'be aware' warning is in place, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible.

A second storm, Eunice, is expected to arrive in the region on Friday, bringing very strong winds with 60 to 70mph gusts are possible inland, perhaps even stronger in some places.