A former Hull library worker who raped an underage girl and then tried to bribe her to drop the charges has been jailed.

Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull, appeared at Hull Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to rape and sexual assault.

The court heard how, before his first court appearance, 49-year-old Jessop encouraged a third party to offer his victim cash to withdraw their account of the incidents.

A former customer adviser and Hull Libraries information manager, Jessop was also a museum heritage assistant for Hull Culture and Leisure.

He has been jailed for nine years.

PC Rebecca Booth, of Humberside Police, said: “The courage and bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been phenomenal.

"Despite being a child, their sheer bravery in coming forward and reporting this offence has been key in obtaining this positive outcome.

"I know that does not take away the hurt he has caused, but I hope the outcome at court today will provide them with some closure in knowing that nobody else can come to harm at the hands of this perverted predator."