A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a patient after an alleged fight at Rotherham District Hospital.

Paul Reed, who was 48, died from brain injuries in the early hours of Sunday after an incident on Saturday night.

Paul Franks, 47, of Blackstock Road, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today charged with manslaughter.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We continue to support Mr Reed’s family and work closely with Rotherham District General Hospital as our investigation continues."