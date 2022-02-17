The owner of an injured cat who brought a Championship football match to a halt by running onto the pitch says she is "overwhelmed" after more than £10,000 was raised for treatment.

Nine-year-old Topsey became famous as the "Hillsborough cat" after she interrupted Sheffield Wednesday's game against Wigan on 8 February.

It was the first time she had been seen for eight months after going missing last June while on the way to a cattery.

Her owner, Alison Jubb started a fundraiser on Tuesday after she was told Topsey needed £9,000 of treatment to injuries she suffered when she was mauled by an animal outside the ground.

And it took less than 48 hours to hit the target, thanks to hundreds of donations from around the world.

Alison said: "It's just amazing how people have reacted, it's totally unexpected. To be fair, Sheffield Wednesday have helped a lot by putting it on their social media.

Topsey still remains at a specialist vet. Credit: Alison Jubb

"I was very surprised, I wasn't convinced we'd raise it. There's obviously a lot of animal lovers out there."

Examinations by a vet revealed Topsey had suffered a fractured spine before her appearance at Hillsborough.

Following MRI and CT scans, she is still at a specialist vet and is on painkillers and cage-rest while vets decide whether she will need to be operated on.

Topsey is on cage rest as vets decide whether she needs to be operated on. Credit: Alison Jubb

Alison said: "She's quite comfortable, she's on pain relief. They've really taken good care of her. I think next week we will see what happens."

While Alison is thankful her cat was found, her gratitude stretched further to those who have supported her.

"Its been very emotional, a bit of a rollercoaster," she said.

"I was happy she came back but sad because of the injuries. But now, just thank you so much to everyone. Topsey wouldn't have got the treatment without everyone's help, and hopefully she'll have a full recovery. We have just got to keep our fingers crossed."