West Yorkshire Police have issued images of five men they want to find in connection with crimes against women and girls.

The men, aged 28 to 35, are from across the area and have allegedly committed violent and sexual offences.

They are:

Anton Copperwaite, 29, from Huddersfield. He is wanted in connection with offences including stalking, sexual assault and breaching a restraining order.

Richard Gleave, 31, of Todmorden, whose alleged crimes include harassment and threats to kill.

Patrick Brannan, 29, from Leeds, who is wanted for stalking ans sexual assault.

Akbar Hussain, 35, from Bradford, who has allegedly breached a restraining order.

Jake Pawson, 28, from Pontefract, who is wanted for harassment.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.