A man from Hull who racially abused his neighbours and threatened to attack police officers has been jailed.

Simon Fullerton, of Peel Street, Hull, threatened to petrol bomb a house, jump on a man's head and to kill a woman's dogs, Hull Crown Court was told.

He continued to hurl racist abuse on a regular basis and threatened to hit his neighbours with a bicycle chain.

Upon their arrival at Peel Street, he told police: "I wish I had shot you at the door when I had chance."

Peel Street in Hull Credit: Google

Fullerton, 37, also kicked a security guard at a health centre and spat and kicked an officer on his way to the station.

Having warned his neighbour not to make a witness statement against him, he said: "I have lived here 15 years. I am never going to stop until you are gone."

One of the neighbours said in a statement: "I don't feel safe or comfortable in my own house."

The mother of a woman involved said: "It has tainted living in the area that I live. It's really shaking me up to see my daughter cry."

Fullerton admitted racially aggravated threatening behaviour on 5 May and racially aggravated assault the following day. He also admitted witness intimidation on 15 June and racially aggravated harassment between 17 May and 16 June.

He was jailed for two years and seven months and given a five-year restraining order.