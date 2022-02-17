An investigation has been launched after a dog was stabbed to death in Hull.

The incident is thought to have happened in the Orchard Park area of the city.

The RSPCA has confirmed the death, but has not commented on reports that the animal was a Yorkshire terrier or that a woman has been arrested.

A spokesperson said: "The RSPCA received a report of a distressing incident involving a dog which was stabbed to death in Hull.

"We are now looking into this, however, we cannot discuss incidents about specific people and what action may have been taken.

"We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."