Highways officials in Sheffield have cleared more than a dozen trees felled in high winds caused by Storm Dudley.

The Streets Ahead team – Sheffield Council's roads maintenance team – posted a picture on Twitter of one tree which had come down on a car.

They said it was one of 16 trees they had dealt with after gusts in Yorkshire widely reached 60mph and a high of 74mph was recorded at Emley Moor.

One tree fell at Hillsborough Golf Club.

Trees that had come down were cut up ready to be collected.

Despite some travel disruption and a small number of homes being left without power, Yorkshire escaped the worst effects of Storm Dudley.

Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales, parts of York, and East Yorkshire were among the areas affected by power outages.

On the trains, Northern services remain suspended between Leeds and Skipton due to fallen tree on the line at Keighley.

But with more bad weather on the way as Storm Eunice moves in, rail passengers and motorists are being advised to make journeys today, rather than on Friday.

A reduced timetable will be in place across parts of the LNER route on Friday.

People who are booked to travel in either direction between York and London King’s Cross or Leeds and London King’s Cross are being advised make their journey on Thursday instead.