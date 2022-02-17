ITV News meteorologist Jon Mitchell looks ahead to the arrival of stormy weather Friday

After Storm Dudley passed, leaving our region relatively unscathed, Storm Eunice is set to bring more strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the region on Friday.

Heavy rain and strong winds will sweep in from the south-west in the early hours of the day, making it a wet and windy commute to work.

The air is cold enough for the rain to turn to snow for a time on ground above abut 500m, especially in West and North Yorkshire.

The latest ITV Calendar forecast for North, West and South Yorkshire with Jon Mitchell

Coupled with strong winds, blizzard-like conditions will prevail for a time before the snow turns back to rain during the morning.

The Met Office has issued an amber 'be prepared' warning because of expected very strong winds from 3am on Friday, lasting into Friday evening.

For our region the strongest winds associated with Eunice will be during Friday afternoon, when gusts of 60 to 80mph are possible, especially for Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire. Winds will gradually ease on Friday night.

The latest ITV Calendar forecast for Lincolnshire, South and East Yorkshire with Jon Mitchell

Once again, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

There are likely to be problems with fallen trees and damage to buildings and a good chance of power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

As ever, keep up to date with the latest forecast as we fine-tune the details over the coming days.