A man who performed "donuts" in his car at a cemetery in Sheffield as mourners gathered for a funeral has been banned from driving.

A police helicopter captured footage of Ketan Singh-Baat, of no fixed address, driving a Mercedes Wagon aggressively alongside the funeral cortege as it made its way to Shiregreen Cemetery on 28 April last year.

The 20-year-old then got into an Audi car and drove in circles around a group of parked cars as mourners looked on, causing damage to the cemetery.

The helicopter followed the cars as they left the cemetery, capturing vital evidence that would later be used to identify Singh-Baat as the driver of several vehicles during the day.

Singh-Baat was stopped two months later by roads policing officers driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to retake a driving test, given a community curfew order and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £95 victim charge.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Walker, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Singh-Baat’s disregard for anyone else in the cemetery was disrespectful and dangerous.

"While gathering evidence against Singh-Baat we obtained statements from grieving witnesses and workers who were in the cemetery at the time, and it was clear from speaking to them the distress this caused to people, and the work required to repair the damage."