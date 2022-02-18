Detectives investigating a sex attack on a schoolgirl in a Leeds park have released CCTV images of the alleged suspect.

Th 13-year-old victim was grabbed from behind by a man shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, 2 February, while walking through Primrose Valley Park, in Halton.

She was dragged to the ground but eventually managed to break free and run off.

Det Insp Emma Wight, of the West Yorkshire Police Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "The circumstances of this incident involving a child victim in a public park remain a real cause for concern and we are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify him.

"We are appealing for anyone who thinks they know who he is or who saw him anywhere in the areas we have described to contact us immediately."

The suspect was described as white, aged in his sixties, and wearing glasses. He was riding a red bike.

He had earlier been seen on the Wykebeck Way path between Foundry Lane and Killingbeck Drive.