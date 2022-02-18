A "depraved" paedophile from Barnsley who was caught in an undercover police sting plotting to abuse young children has been jailed.

Lee Haughton, of Wood Street, South Hiendley, met an officer posing as a fellow predator in an online chat room.

In a series of exchanges, in which he thought he was communicating with the mother of two children aged under four, he talked about arranging to abuse them.

The pair met at the Meadowhall shopping centre in June last year and discussed meeting up again so that Haughton could carry out the abuse.

He was arrested three days later as he made his way to what he thought was the officer's house. Nineteen indecent images of children were found on his mobile phones and computers, following a raid of his property in November.

Forensic examination of Haughton’s devices also showed he had downloaded around 20 videos.

Haughton admitted one count of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, three counts of making indecent photographs and one count of possession of prohibited images of children.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, he was given an extended sentence of 14, six of which must be served in prison.Assistant Det Sgt Dave Devey, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Haughton is a depraved sex offender who appeared to be obsessed with the idea of abusing young children for his sexual pleasure. I am pleased he is now behind bars where he belongs."This significant sentence should also serve as a warning to other sick individuals who think they can hide in the shadows online.

"We are determined to make the internet a safer place for children in our communities - and we are proactively pursuing online offenders like Haughton every single day. We will find you, and you will face the consequences of your sickening actions."