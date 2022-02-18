A West Yorkshire gang who were convicted of sexually abusing an underage girl over a two-year period have been given prison sentences totalling 66 years.

Last year, multiple men stood trial at Bradford Crown Court after being charged with a variety of sexual offences.

All the charges related to offences in the Keighley area between 2008 and 2009 against one victim, who was a child at the time.

An investigation was launched after she came forward to police as an adult.

In a statement following the sentencing, she said: "The driving force for me to keep going through all of this was so that it prevents it from happening to other people, and also that it might help other people come forward."

Six men have been jailed:

Nazir Khan, 30, of Keighley: 12 years for two counts of rape

Kamran Hussain, 29, of Keighley: five years for rape

Omar Safdar, 30, of Oldham: 12 years for three counts of rape

Imran Sabir, 42, of Keighley: 12 years for two counts of rape

Hassan Basharat, 32, of Keighley: 12 years for three counts of rape

Barber Hussain, 36, of Bradford: 13 years for seven counts of rape

Two other men – Usman Sultan, 30, of Keighley, and Amjad Hussain, 35, of Keighley – were convicted of three counts of rape. Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Det Chief Insp Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police, said: "Cases such as these are incredibly sensitive and complex and it often takes years of painstaking investigation to bring them before the courts.

"I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for coming forward and reporting these offences to the police, for her patience whilst the criminal investigation has been ongoing and her courage in giving evidence in court.

"The abuse she endured robbed her of her childhood and I hope seeing all of these men sent to prison today for these horrendous offences she was subjected to, will allow her to start to look forward to the future."