The Humber Bridge has been closed to all vehicles for what is thought to be only the fourth time in its history.

With high winds expected throughout the afternoon, the Humber Bridge Board, which operates the crossing, said it would close from 1.30pm and it was unclear when it would reopen.

The board said: "Due to very high winds forecast later today, we have taken the decision to close the Humber Bridge to all traffic from 1.30pm today.

"Although we cannot say exactly when it will reopen, it is likely to remain closed for several hours.

"Please avoid the area completely until further notice. We will update our website and social media in due course."

Open for 40 years, the bridge closes frequently to high-sided vehicles in windy conditions. But it is believed to have been shut completely on just three previous occasions.

It comes as train passengers across the region were warned not travel on Friday.