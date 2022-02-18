A mother who kept her autistic son locked in squalid conditions in an attic at their home in Sheffield and starved him until he was days from death has been jailed.

Lorna Hewitt, 40, was convicted along with her husband Craig Hewitt, 42, of falsely imprisoning her adult son Matthew Langley at their terraced house on Walkley Road following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

They were also convicted of causing a vulnerable person to suffer physical injury.

Lorna Hewitt's husband, Craig, was also jailed Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The court heard that 22-year-old Matthew was 6ft tall but weighed just six stone when he was found by paramedics following a 999 call in June 2021.

He had been kept in an attic bedroom, with a lock on the outside of the door, for seven months. The room was covered in rubbish and human excrement, in conditions described as "abject squalor and filth".

Matthew's teenage sister, Sophie, had been made an "unwitting jailer", the court was told, by being made to deliver his food in a box, before being told to lock the door behind her again.

The Judge, Mr Justice Slater QC, said Matthew had been subjected to "a prolonged period of systematic incarceration and deprivation of food".

The attic where Matthew Langley was kept Credit: ITV News

When Matthew was found he was covered in bruises and abrasions and his finger and toenails were so long they were causing him pain.

His hair was long and unkempt and his teeth were severely stained.

He was so physically weak that he had been reduced to crawling around on the floor.

Medical experts said he must have been fed just a few hundred calories a day over the period of months and believe he was just a few days from death when he was found.

The cleaning he required when he got to hospital was, according to staff, "unprecedented".

Sentencing, Mr Justice Slater said both defendants claimed they only locked Matthew's door at night and "for his own good".

He said they were equally culpable for Matthew's treatment, but he told Lorna Hewitt: "This was a grave abuse of trust by a mother to her son."

The judge said: "During those seven long months he [Matthew] must have experienced increasing feelings of fear, anxiety, confusion, hunger and loneliness."

Both Lorna and Craig Hewitt were jailed for six years.

The court heard that Matthew Langley had since made a good recovery.