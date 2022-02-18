Sheffield Council has launched a review to "learn lessons" from the case of an autistic man who was imprisoned in an attic by his mother and stepfather until he almost starved to death.

Lorna and Craig Hewitt were jailed on Friday for falsely imprisoning and mistreating 22-year-old Matthew Langley at their home in Walkley Road in Sheffield.

The court heard he had spent seven months living in "abject squalor and filth" and was days from death when he was admitted to intensive care in June last year.

John Macilwraith, Sheffield Council's executive director for people services, described it as "an incredibly sad case".

He added: "Since this case came to our attention we have begun a full review in order to learn any lessons and we will implement any changes required.

"We will do all we can to provide the victim with the support he deserves going forward and will do all that we can, working with our partners, to ensure that situations like this are not repeated."

The attic room was filled with rubbish and excrement Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield Crown Court heard that the room Matthew was kept in was covered in rubbish and human excrement and was locked from the outside, only being opened to give him food.

He was malnourished to the point of having to crawl on the floor because he was so weak.

Despite being 6ft tall, Matthew weighed just six stone when he was found by paramedics. He was days from death.

His ordeal had begun when the Hewitts cancelled his respite care. As the country went into lockdown he was deprived of further intervention.

The attic where Matthew Langley was kept Credit: ITV News

Chrissy Meleady, chief executive of Sheffield-based Equalities and Human Rights UK, said there could be other similar cases that have gone unreported because of the pandemic.

She said: "We have seen an escalation and lack of scrutiny and intervention by authorities. We hear again and again when cases occur – lessons learned.

"But the reality is we have replication too often, so what we are learning is that we need more intensive interventions and more intensive deterrents to take place"