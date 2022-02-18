Drivers are facing problems as Storm Eunice starts to bring strong winds to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The northbound side of the M1 in West Yorkshire was closed between junctions 39 and 41 because of two overturned lorries.

The scene of one overturned lorry. Credit: Richard Waldron

Lincolnshire Police urged people in the region to avoid the roads "unless absolutely necessary", following reports of a number of fallen trees.

On the A1 at Colsterworth near Grantham a fallen tree blocked a lane, causing four miles of tailbacks.

There were also reports of high-sided vehicles being blown over at the A16, Crowland, Peak Hill in Spalding and Lound Road in Bourne.

Rail commuters were being warned to avoid travelling.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning lasting into this evening, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph. Snow could also cause disruption.

Network Rail said it had put additional workers at key locations on the railways across the region which are likely to be affected by the storm.

It said services would be significantly reduced and trains will run at lower speeds, with the potential risk of trees and debris being blown onto the line.

Matt Rice, the company's route director for the north, said: "We have extra workers out on the network at key locations, ready to react quickly to Storm Eunice and repair the railway wherever it’s safe to do so.

"As the weather worsens I’d advise passengers to avoid travelling on Friday and, wherever possible, try to replan your journey when conditions improve.”

17 trees came down in Sheffield overnight. Credit: @sccstreetsahead/Twitter

The warning was echoed by Leeds railway station.

The Humber Bridge was set to close to all traffic from 1.30pm on Friday for an indefinite period, with drivers being told to avoid the area.

Ferry crossings were also affected, with P&O delaying its 9pm service from Hull to Rotterdam until Saturday morning.

In North Yorkshire, snow fell in the early hours at the country's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn.

Play video

The strongest winds will be during this afternoon, with potential gusts of 60 to 80mph, especially for Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Two flood alerts have been issued along the coastline and a further three alerts on rivers in Yorkshire.

Simon Hildon, from The Environment Agency, has warned against people trying to take pictures by the coast.

"What we're seeing a lot of, and it's really really dangerous, is people trying to get that amazing selfie of when they're stood under the waves," he said.

"That can cause real problems, you can trip over and get dragged back in with the waves."

Play video

It comes after Storm Dudley caused some disruption on Wednesday, with trains delayed, or cancelled, and a small number of left without power.

On Thursday, a clean-up operation was underway in Sheffield. Highways officials cleared more than a dozen trees felled in high winds caused by the storm.