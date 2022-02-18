Storm Eunice updates as Yorkshire commuters warned not to travel

Rail commuters are being warned to avoid travelling today as Yorkshire braces itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning from 3am, lasting into this evening, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph. Snow could also cause disruption.

Network Rail said it had put additional workers at key locations on the railways across the region which are likely to be affected by the storm.

It said services would be significantly reduced and trains will run at lower speeds, with the potential risk of trees and debris being blown onto the line.

Matt Rice, the company's route director for the north, said: "We have extra workers out on the network at key locations, ready to react quickly to Storm Eunice and repair the railway wherever it’s safe to do so.

"As the weather worsens I’d advise passengers to avoid travelling on Friday and, wherever possible, try to replan your journey when conditions improve.”

17 trees came down in Sheffield overnight. Credit: @sccstreetsahead/Twitter

The warning was echoed by Leeds railway station.

In North Yorkshire, snow fell in the early hours at the country's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn.

The strongest winds will be during this afternoon, with potential gusts of 60 to 80mph, especially for Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Two flood alerts have been issued along the coastline and a further three alerts on rivers in Yorkshire.

Simon Hildon, from The Environment Agency, has warned against people trying to take pictures by the coast.

"What we're seeing a lot of, and it's really really dangerous, is people trying to get that amazing selfie of when they're stood under the waves," he said.

"That can cause real problems, you can trip over and get dragged back in with the waves."

It comes after Storm Dudley caused some disruption on Wednesday, with trains delayed, or cancelled, and a small number of left without power.

On Thursday, a clean-up operation was underway in Sheffield. Highways officials cleared more than a dozen trees felled in high winds caused by the storm.