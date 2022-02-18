Play video

Video report by Matt Price

A woman whose mother died in a brutal knife attack more than 30 years ago is campaigning for more life-saving "bleed kits" to be installed in venues across North East Lincolnshire.

Louise Nicolson, from Grimsby, lost her mum Maureen in 1990 when she was stabbed to death by her neighbour.

Now she is calling for more emergency first aid packs in pubs, bars and community centres in the hope that other lives will be saved.

Paying tribute to her mum, she said: "She'd do anything for anyone, she was a brilliant mum."

Louise Nicholson's mum Maureen

The bleed kits, which are housed in metal boxes similar to defibrillators, contain special bandages, treatments and tourniquet.

The equipment is designed to stop bleeding and prevent collapsed lungs. But they cost more than £100.

Louise is now working hard to raise more money and gain additional sponsorship so more kits can be installed around the region.

First aid trainer Shaun Lee said: "The average adult has five to six litres of blood. If someone's got a catastrophic bleed, you're looking at about a litre per minute you're losing. These kits are going to save people's lives and do save people's lives."

The latest knife crime figures show incidents are on the rise in many areas. According to the Ministry of Justice, the number of offences resulting in a caution or conviction by police force area in 2020-21 were:

West Yorkshire: 957 – the highest since 2010 and a rise of 131 from 2020 to 2021 on the previous year.

North Yorkshire: 242 – a rise of 27 from 2020 but lower than 2019.

South Yorkshire: 533 – the highest number since 2010, with the exception 2018 (575).

Humberside: 417 – the highest number since 2011 and a rise of 117 from 2020.

Lincolnshire: 213 – 12 higher than 2020 but lower than 2019 (291)