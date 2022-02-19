Six men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a car in Mansfield.

He was attacked as he sat in the parked car in Hall Street around 8.30pm on Thursday 17 February.

Officers investigating what happened later tracked a car seen nearby and arrested six men on suspicion of assault. They remain in police custody.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg, back and neck but his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that left a man in hospital with some significant injuries.

“Thanks to some very efficient police work we were soon able to track down multiple suspects and bring them into custody.

“On the rare occasions where incidents like this happen, we will deploy whatever resources are necessary to investigate what happened and detain suspects as quickly as possible.