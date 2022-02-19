Hundreds of homes are still without power and there is continued travel disruption as the clean-up operation gets underway in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

Teams of engineers have been working through the night across Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire to restore the electricity supply.

Residents at Walesby village in North Lincolnshire have been without power for 24 hour hours after gale force winds tore through the county.

Northern Powergrid have been at the Village hall offering help and advice and hot drinks to anyone affected by the outages.

Andy Bilclough, Director of Field Operations, said: “We got off to a good start this morning. Our target is to get everyone back on today. We’re not yet at a point where that is guaranteed – in these situations there is always the potential for unwelcome surprises. But we are already confident that if we don’t get everyone back, only a few customers will have to wait until tomorrow. I can tell you we will be doing everything we can to get done today.”

A yellow weather warning for snow on Saturday across parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire is in place.

The Met Office said: "A short period of heavy snow may cause some temporary disruption on roads, mainly across higher ground such as the Peak District."

Volunteers were needed at Harrogate Town AFC to help clear the ground ahead of their match against Leyton Orient.

The weather has been affecting travel on the roads.

Winnats Pass near Caslteon, A6024 Holme Moss and A57 Snake Pass were closed due to snow and ice and there were long delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile rail companies have been running limited services today as they continue to clear lines from debris and fallen trees.

They are advising passengers to check before they travel.

The Humber Bridge has reopened but with 30 mph speed restrictions in place. It closed yesterday for just the 4th time in its history.

There was widespread damage caused to buildings and homes across the region with many homeowners left counting the cost.

The roof was blown off a house in Withernsea - luckily no one was injured.

Strong winds uprooted a tree in Shadwell near Leeds bringing it crashing down onto the roof of a nearby house.

Fallen trees and other debris blocking roads and footpaths have had to be cleared.

Winds brought trees down at the West Park area of the Stray in Harrogate damaging the cabman's shelter

Big sections of trees in Duke of York Gardens had to be made safe.