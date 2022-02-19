Detectives have made three further arrests in connection with the death of a 26 year old man on Boxing day in Sheffield.

Macaulay Byrne was attacked outside the Gypsy Queen pub and died of multiple stab wounds.

A 32 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms. Two other men, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released on bail under investigation. It brings the number of arrests in the investigation to four.

Macauley's funeral was held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Woodseats last Wednesday (9 February).