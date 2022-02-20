Abandoned dog lands top job with police

An abandoned and unwanted dog has landed a top job as the latest paw-some recruit at South Yorkshire Police.

Following his graduation from ‘SYP Dog School’ the 15 month old Malinois was awarded his official title of PD Buzz.

PD Buzz was found wandering the streets in Bradford, West Yorkshire in August 2021. He was microchipped but his registered owner avoided all contact and did not want Buzz, he eventually ended up at Cliffe Kennels in Barnsley.

After noticing his potential the kennels notified the police and he was quickly enrolled into their dog training school.

PC Schofield said: “Buzz, as well as clearly being physically impressive showed he had the high levels of drive which we look for in a police dog, and importantly he is very sociable.

“From the moment he first arrived at dog training school he was looking to form a bond with our staff, we teamed him up with his handler and Buzz very quickly bonded with his new dad.”

PD Buzz has been with the force in South Yorkshire for the past six months and during that time has excelled.

Now Buzz has been teamed up with dog handler PC Ashley Green who looking forward to his new partnership with PD Buzz.

He said: “PD Buzz is a working dog but will also live at my home with me. He’s had a rough start to his young life but he will now receive the highest level of care and respect and love from me as his handler.

“He has settled in to home life and working life really well, I am looking forward to the challenges we will face together.”