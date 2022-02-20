Brook to discuss boxing future with family after Khan victory

Kell Brook will decide with his family if he'll continue his boxing career after an impressive win over his arch rival Amir Khan.

Brook dominated the fight which was 17 years in the making by channeled all his experience and ring craft to dominate the bout which was stopped by the referee in the 6th round.

Credit: PA

''I'll sit down with my dad, my mum and my immediate family and we'll see where we go from here.' said Brook after the fight at the Manchester Arena.

''This is the icing on the cake for me. I can live at peace with myself, with my career now. Do I want to carry on? I feel like a 23-year-old today. I'm gonna sit down with my family and see if I want to carry on.''

As the away fighter the Sheffield fighter shrugged off jeers from the crowd who were largely supporting local fighter Khan.

The Bolton born fighter absorbed a number of strong punches from Brook but managed to hold on.

But, after being peppered with shots and with no shots coming back referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave off the fight 51 seconds into the sixth round.

After the fight both fighters embraced both in the ring and back stage ending years of bad blood.

"I've heard he's a nice kind of guy you know. He said we can get a coffee after. If we do or not, that's a different thing!" said Brook in a press conference after.

There was controversy before the first bell as Brook was forced to change his gloves inside the ring and claimed he wouldn't have been paid if he didn't.

'He wasn't happy with my gloves. they said they wouldn't pay me unless I put new gloves on.'

Brook added, 'All his demands, honestly, with the contract and stuff. I even had to put different gloves on in the ring - that doesn't happen!'