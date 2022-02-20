Flood Warnings issued across Yorkshire

Residents have been warned to prepare for flooding as multiple flood warnings and alerts have been put in place across Yorkshire.

More than 35 red flood warnings have been issued as heavy rain is expected to hit the region in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

Weather warnings came into place at midnight and is expected to last until around 6pm on Sunday. A yellow wind warning has been put in place until 1pm on Monday.

The majority of the red warnings issued are in North and West Yorkshire.

Residents in Walsden, Luddenden Foot and Hebble Brookare being urged to follow flood plans and turn off gas, water and electricity.

In North Yorkshire the B6479 Horton In Ribblesdale has been flooded from a combination of melted snow and heavy rainfall.

In South Yorkshire there are flood alerts across the River Don with its levels across the Lower River Don expected to peak from 2am Sunday morning.

You can see alerts in your area by clicking here..

Travel Disruption:

Rotherham Central has closed and trains have been cancelled due to heavy rain causing river levels to rise.

Network Rail say services between Doncaster and Sheffield will diverted. Tramtrain services have also been affected.

Denton Road in Ilkey West Yorkshire is impassable due to flooding with the public being told to avoid the area.

What to do if you get a flood warning

A flood warning means you need to act as flooding is expected. You should: