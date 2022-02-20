Play video

The cctv footage shows Carl Pass following his victim before carrying out a brutal attack

A man who brutally attacked a 19 year old woman whilst she walked home from a night in Scunthorpe has been jailed.

Carl Pass, aged 48, of Neville Road in Scunthorpe, was caught on camera following the woman as she made her way across West Common Lane playing fields, in October last year.

Despite her screams for help and attempts to fight him off, Pass pinned her face down to the ground, placing a hand over her mouth, until she passed out.

She only regained consciousness when Pass, having initially left her lying motionless and face down, returned to the scene and pretended to be a worried passer-by concerned for her wellbeing.

Police believe he did this assuming she would not recognise him as her attacker.

Other people nearby came to help her and she was able to get to safety and report the attack to the police.

Detective Constable Katie Drapier from Humberside Police Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) Unit, said: “This incident was shocking and distressing, even more so due to the level of violence used by Carl Pass against the victim.

“The victim has been so incredibly brave throughout and I can’t begin to put myself in her shoes. I would like to thank her, her family and all the witnesses who came forward to assist our investigation, for their support throughout and for their kind comments passed onto my team.”

Pass pleaded guilty to committing an offence with the intention to commit a sexual offence at Grimsby Crown Court. He was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison and placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

Jeremy Evans from the CPS said:“ This was a nightmarish attack on a lone young woman as she walked home after enjoying a happy night out with friends and family.

“Pass targeted his victim and perpetrated a brutal and terrifying assault on her. He then callously returned to her to offer help. His arrogance was such that he was confident she would not recognise him. This disingenuous action merely served to traumatise his victim still further.

“Her terrifying ordeal only ended when she was able to flag down a passing motorist, who drove her home, to the safe arms of her parents."

On sentencing, Judge Fanning described the case as a 'truly impressive piece of detective work.'

He said: 'At a time when the resolve of certain police forces to address crimes against women is questioned by many, this police force, and its officers, are to be commended for the speed with which they reacted, and the resources and zeal poured into this case in order to find you so quickly on initially limited evidence.'