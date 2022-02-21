Storm Franklin: Homes evacuated after West Yorkshire landslip
Video from Peter Kaszefko
Several people have been forced to leave their homes following a landslide in Riddlesden in West Yorkshire.
Videos show the aftermath filmed from Westlea Avenue.
People across the region are feeling the effects after Storm Franklin hit on Sunday - the third storm in less than a week.
Fountains Abbey in Ripon was affected by the wet and windy conditions.
10 residents from the Park Homes site in Knaresborough were evacuated last night (20 February) as water levels reached 2.15m above normal.
After major flooding in 2015, all homes next to the river were lifted by 14 inches which has helped to keep the properties above water.
A playground was almost completely submerged in Weatherby after the River Wharfe burst its banks.
Residents in Fishlake, South Yorkshire, saw the river overtopping in the same place as when severe flooding hit the area in 2019.