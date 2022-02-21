Play video

Video from Peter Kaszefko

Several people have been forced to leave their homes following a landslide in Riddlesden in West Yorkshire.

Videos show the aftermath filmed from Westlea Avenue.

Play video

People across the region are feeling the effects after Storm Franklin hit on Sunday - the third storm in less than a week.

Fountains Abbey in Ripon was affected by the wet and windy conditions.

Play video

Credit: National Trust

10 residents from the Park Homes site in Knaresborough were evacuated last night (20 February) as water levels reached 2.15m above normal.

Credit: ITV Calendar

After major flooding in 2015, all homes next to the river were lifted by 14 inches which has helped to keep the properties above water.

Credit: ITV Calendar

A playground was almost completely submerged in Weatherby after the River Wharfe burst its banks.

A playground in Weatherby is mainly underwater Credit: Terry Barraclough

The River Wharfe has burst its banks Credit: Terry Barraclough

Residents in Fishlake, South Yorkshire, saw the river overtopping in the same place as when severe flooding hit the area in 2019.