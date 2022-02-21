Nine arrests after disorder at Leeds vs Manchester United game

Nine people were arrested during Leeds United's game against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

While there was "no significant disorder" before or after the game, West Yorkshire Police say around 70 away fans had to be dispersed from Elland Road after arriving with no tickets.

They added that there were no reports of injuries to any fans or players, with a large police presence in operation at the ground and in Leeds City Centre.

Deputy Chief Constable Russ Foster of West Yorkshire Police said: “High profile football matches such as yesterday’s fixture can clearly attract some of the greatest concentrations of people and there were a few incidents both before and during the game.

“We had a large group of 70 people who turned up in Leeds without tickets and they were swiftly identified and issued section 35 dispersal notices before the game and were not allowed to enter the grounds.

"We also made a handful of arrests for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order.

“The majority of fans on both sides behaved appropriately throughout the match and there was no significant disorder, but we hope the early intervention and positive action that we took on the day will help send a very clear message that such incidents of disorder will not be tolerated."

Leeds were beaten 4-2 by their bitter rivals from across the Pennines.

They had gone 2-0 down in the first half before scoring two goals in quick succession after half-time to level the game at 2-2.

However, goals from Fred and Anthony Elanga wrapped up the three points for Manchester United.