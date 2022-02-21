Storm Franklin: Latest updates as Yorkshire hit by flooding

Roads are closed and people have been rescued from their homes after several rivers burst their banks across Yorkshire.

There are still more than 80 flood warnings across the region, meaning flooding is expected.

Heavy rain led the River Don to bursting its banks in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster, prompting the closure of Rotherham Central Station after the tracks were submerged there. It is expected to stay closed until at least Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We ask people to remain away from the area of Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock in Doncaster, after the River Don burst its banks in this location earlier this evening.

“Many of the footpaths in this area are presently underwater.

“The water is fast flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it.

“Members of the public are being asked to remain away from the area at this time for their own safety. Thank you.”

The floodgates were closed at Meadowhall too after river levels surged there.

In North Yorkshire, firefighters rescued people and their pets from a caravan park in Knaresborough after flooding from the River Nidd.

People were rescued from their caravans in Knaresborough Credit: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

In West Yorkshire, work to build flood defences in Leeds remains at a standstill after equipment was washed down the River Aire.

And Armley Mills Bridge was damaged by a pontoon flowing down the river.

Storm Franklin is causing widespread travel disruption this morning too:

The Snake Pass is closed between Ladybower reservoir and the Royal Oak

Meadowhall Road in Sheffield is closed

Trains aren't running between Sheffield and Doncaster

Northern Rail customers are being urged not to travel on routes between Leeds and Manchester

There's advice not to travel on CrossCountry trains