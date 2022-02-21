Woman and 10 dogs killed in caravan fire in Lincolnshire

A caravan fire in Lincolnshire has killed a 61-year-old woman and 10 dogs.

Lincolnshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, which they believe was started by a wood burner.

The woman's husband was also left seriously injured by the blaze.

Police were called to Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes, at 6.21pm on Saturday 19 February, by colleagues at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

A man in his 60s, who was also in the caravan, was taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

At its height, five fire crews attended the scene to put out the fire.

One village trader said: "It is too raw at the moment. They are a village family and everyone is still shocked by it."

A volunteer at the neighbouring Ark Animal Rescue Centre said: "It is a total tragedy."

Another villager said: "Everyone is devastated and praying for him to survive."