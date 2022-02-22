Marcelo Bielsa has made an impassioned defence of how Leeds' staff responded to Robin Koch's head injury during Sunday's defeat to Manchester United.

The Brain injury charity Headway criticised current head injury protocols when Koch returned to the field after sustaining a cut forehead in the first half. He later had to be taken off due to the effects of concussion.

The Professional Footballer's Association also raised concerns, saying that player safety is not prioritised.

Bielsa said: "If there's something that the medical staff at Leeds have done, and I as an extension of their decisions, it's to abide strictly by the rules whether by Covid or any knocks to the head or any other case.

"If any club has acted impeccably with the rules regards to health, it's Leeds."

"Everything according to protocol"

Bielsa said he nor his medical staff had any reason to believe Koch was suffering from anything other than bleeding from the cut when he was allowed back onto the field.

"We did nothing different to the protocol," he said. "We did everything according to the protocol. I was convinced it was just the bleeding from the cut. That was the first conclusion after the evaluation the player had.

"When he manifested different symptoms, he was substituted. The control the player receives when they get this type of knock, the protocol that is applied is what generates whether he should be substituted or not."

Bielsa said he did not want to abuse the concussion substitution rules.

"I stayed with the initial position with the absurd idea of not wanting to abuse the rules," he said.

Bielsa also stressed referee Paul Tierney made the correct decision by not penalising McTominay for his challenge on Koch.