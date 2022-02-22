Bones found in Lincolnshire country park confirmed as human remains

Bones found in a Boston country park have been confirmed as human remains by Lincolnshire Police.

They were found at Witham Way Park on Tattershall Road on 19 February and were confirmed to be human after being sent for lab tests.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the investigation, said: "The bones have been examined and it has been established that they are human remains.

"At this stage, we do not know any other information."Specialist forensic tests will now be carried out on these remains to try and identify who they may belong to.

"This can take up to two weeks so we will remain in the area until we have the results.

"We are not currently treating this as a murder investigation, but we remain openminded and are taking all necessary precautions to examine the scene thoroughly."

Detective Inspector McWatt added that there would now be an increased police presence in the area for at least the next week, asking people to avoid the area.