The Conservative MP for Tadcaster says more needs to be done to ensure proper defences are built to prevent further floods.

Nigel Adams called on the Environment Agency to "get their fingers out" and build defences on the River Wharfe - £10 million has been allocated for a flood prevention scheme.

Tadcaster High Street was submerged in water after the river burst its banks on 19 February following Storm Franklin.

It's the second time the town has been flooded in the last six years.

Shops and homes have been flooded and the bridge connecting the two sides of the town has been closed with water blocking roads on both sides.

Mr Adams told ITV News: "Well of course the experts are looking at the whole of the river system, the whole length of the Wharfe, they know there needs to be action taken.

"But what the people of Tadcaster want to see is action in terms of flood defences.

"Two and a half years ago we managed to secure government funding to get those flood defences up for Tadcaster, which would have offered some level of protection, but we're two years on and we're nowhere near having that flood scheme delivered.

"So the Environment Agency frankly needs to get their finger out and I'll be speaking to them later today."

He added that he wanted to see Tadcaster treated as a priority in building flood defences.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We are aware of a small number of flooded properties in Tadcaster and are working closely with the emergency services and other agencies to keep the community safe.

“A review of the planned flood risk management scheme in Tadcaster highlighted inaccuracies in the complex modelling of the design.

"This has unfortunately delayed the start of construction but we are working to progress the scheme as quickly as possible to better protect the community from flooding and extreme weather.”

The bridge in Tadcaster collapsed in 2015 following a storm

In 2015 the bridge in Tadcaster collapsed following high floods - it took more than a year for the bridge to be repaired.

Since then residents have said that it has been impossible to get insurance for their homes and businesses.

Nicola Eades, from Tadcaster Flood Action Group, said: "This means that the buttons need to be pressed and we do need to speed this process up now.

"Because this is the reality we've got a town flooded six years on and this can not keep on happening again."

Debbie Tyrell, who owns a business in the town, said: "The flood defences are there but they need to be higher because obviously, this is going to be a continual thing.

"I'm anticipating that we'll get this at least every couple of years now, it won't just happen flash it will be every couple of years because of climate change."