Hull Truck Theatre celebrates milestone birthday

Video report by Matt Price

Hull Truck Theatre is staging the opening night of a play that celebrates its 50 years in the city.

Players and producers have been planning 71 Coltman Street for months now - and it has an extra special meaning.

The performance tells the tale of the theatre’s creators, from the days of performing on a touring lorry across the city and beyond.

The original company that led to the formation of the Hull Truck. Credit: Hull Truck Theatre

The Company was founded in 1971 by Mike Bradwell when he and a group of fellow actors moved into Coltman Street in Hull to improvise and rehearse a new form of theatre that put real people and real stories centre stage.

Mike said: "I’m amazed that Hull Truck is still going strong after 50 years. I was surprised when we lasted for five.

"I’m flattered that anyone would want to write a play about me, let alone see one and I’m excited that Hull Truck continues to provide provocative entertainment after half a century. Keep on truckin."

Some of their first shows included Children of the Lost Planet and The Knowledge. Today, they are housed in a permanent purpose-built theatre complex on the city’s Ferensway.

Dave Ambrose and Mike Bradwell in 1974. Credit: Hull Truck Theatre

From its revolutionary origins, presenting a mix of improvised hard-hitting drama, children’s theatre and cabaret, to the current ambitious and inclusive theatre company, Hull Truck Theatre has always been known for championing new voices and telling recognisable, human stories.

Janthi Mills-Ward Executive Director said: "We want to tell the stories of people of Hull or stories that resonate here in Hull, and we want to be a community hub, really. This isn't just the building where plays are put on.

"We've got a vibrant youth theatre. We've got community groups that meet here."

71 Coltman Street runs until 12 March. More information on what's on at the Hull Truck can be found here.