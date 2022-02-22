The Environment Agency has started pumping water away from houses in Fishlake after the River Don burst its banks in the village.

A flood warning has been issued but the agency say there is only a "minor" risk of properties being flooded.

The village near Doncaster was badly hit in November 2019 when 150% of the average monthly rainfall fell in 48 hours.

Credit: Doncaster Council

The Environment Agency says if properties are flooded today it is not likely to be on the scale of 2019.

In a statement last night they said: "No further significant rainfall is forecast in the next 24 hours and we expect the Lower River Don to be able to start slowly falling sometime tomorrow, 22/02/22.

"We have pumps on site to mitigate the risk and have field teams in the area monitoring the situation overnight. Please put your flood plan into action."

Doncaster Council said it had sandbags available in the village and urged residents to be "vigilant and prepared."

It comes after disruption across the region over the past two days after Storm Franklin brought heavy rain and high winds.