The clock at Grimsby Minister has baffled church officials by mysteriously starting to work again after years of being stuck at 12:02.

Church leaders are hailing the restoration of the clock as a "miracle" and have been left confused as to why it's suddenly started ticking again.

Not only is the mechanism back in action, but all the four faces of the clock were each telling the correct time.

Church leaders had come under criticism from council chiefs over the faulty clock.

It was recently run for a few minutes as part of an investigation to get a quote for repairs.

Minster officials say that someone would have needed a specific key and permission to go and fix the clock mechanism. Credit: MEN Media

Six months ago, Labour councillor Tim Mickleburgh called for the repairs to be made to the clock.

At a North East Lincolnshire Council tourism and visitor economy scrutiny panel meeting, he said: "A lot of money has been spent around St James' Square, but the clock still isn't working.

"When people come from all over, such as when they did for the memorial service for Austin Mitchell, it doesn't look good if the clock isn't working - it's a bad example."

Quotes to fix the clock ranged from £25,000 to £50,000.

Mr Daniel said: "I do not know why or how the clock has started working again. It is either Divine intervention or there is a much more mundane reason that none of us are aware of."

He added: "We just cannot explain it. Not only is the mechanism working again, but the clock tells the correct time on all the faces."

The mystery deepened when it came to light that there is only one key for the clock tower, which is kept at the Minster office - it has not been given to anyone in the past few weeks.

Any attempt at repairs would mean taking specialist equipment up the tower and permission would be needed.

The churchwarden said further investigations will be undertaken.