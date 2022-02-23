Lara Rostron is to join ITV News Calendar as one of the main presenters at the start of April.

Lara will become Duncan Wood’s new permanent co-host on the 6pm programme.

Lara has years of experience working as a presenter and reporter in Yorkshire, the North East and around the UK.

Lara said: "I am thrilled to be joining the ITV Calendar team and to have the opportunity to work alongside Duncan Wood as we share the region's news each night with a wonderful audience.

"Yorkshire is my home; I moved here with my husband and young family in 2012 and fell in love with the place and the people right from the very start. I feel incredibly privileged to be co-presenting ITV Calendar and I am really looking forward to getting to know our viewers."

Lara will join ITV as a permanent co-presenter. Credit: ITV News

Lara, who lives in North Yorkshire, has reported on some of the region’s major news stories including the 2015 Boxing Day floods in York and the closure of Kellingley Colliery, the last deep coal mine in Britain.

Co-presenter Duncan Wood said: "I am looking forward to starting a new chapter on ITV News Calendar with Lara. She’s a great talent who knows the region and the people who live here."

Head of News for ITV News Calendar, Mark Hayman said: "Lara brings a great track record of presentation and journalism to the programme.

"She is passionate about the region and I know her warmth on screen will ensure she soon becomes a firm favourite with ITV Calendar viewers."

Lara will present her first programme at the start of April.