A Hull man's family "came under attack" by a gang shouting "kill him" as they rampaged his shop on Whitefriargate.

Salim Swatiwal's Pound Bargains shop was targeted by a gang of youths after they were refused entry due to the store closing.

Salim reportedly suffered numerous injuries, including a large mark on his head where he is alleged to have been beaten with large objects. His family are worried he will be permanently scarred.

The terrifying incident was captured on CCTV footage where repeated shouts of "kill him" can be heard, with teens apparently seen laughing and smiling.

The gang reportedly shouted "kill him" as they attacked the shop. Credit: MEN Media

As the alleged attack is occurring, three girls and a boy appear to run into the shop and help themselves to vape products.

The alleged attackers are thought to have been scared off when the staff managed to radio through to police.

Salim's brother, Khalid Swatiwal, said: "I have never seen anything so terrifying in my life.

"We are facing abuse all the time. From a business point, our family has worked from the ground up for this business, to make an honest living for ourselves.

"£1000 may not seem like a lot to some people, but this loss, in one day, is bad for us."

Some of the gang reportedly broke into the shop and stole items. Credit: MEN Media

Humberside Police confirmed they've made four arrests in relation to the incident, but are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information and witnesses after an incident on Whitefriargate, Hull, at around 6pm on Monday 21 February.

"It is reported that a group of around 10 to 12 youths were involved in violent disorder in which shopkeepers were assaulted, criminal damage caused and items stolen."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101.