Play video

A rapist who was caught on CCTV carrying his victim through the streets of Leeds has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Austin Osayande pleaded guilty to raping the woman last year - six years after the attack - when he was arrested for a second sexual offence against another woman.

This second woman reported being assaulted in her home in Leeds by a delivery driver. Osayande was identified as the suspect and was arrested the same day.

A DNA sample taken from him matched a DNA sample of the suspect from the victim in 2015.

He was subsequently charged with rape in relation to the 2015 incident and assault by penetration for the 2021 offence.

Austin Osayande has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, Pat Twiggs, said: "We're overjoyed with this sentence today, it's been a long time to get to this point but we're really satisfied with the life sentence and the 16 years.

"This was a dangerous sexual predator who was a real danger to women, and the fact that he has now been removed from the streets of West Yorkshire can bring some comfort to people.

"I'd like to thank both women who came forward and put their confidence trust in us and have that patience - particularly the lady from 2015.

“We explored all possible lines of enquiry at the time of the 2015 attack and in the months and years that followed, but frustratingly we were unable to identify the suspect.

"We had a DNA profile but there was no match on the national database.

“Although we had exhausted all avenues, the case was never closed and there was still the hope of a breakthrough one day if the suspect were to be arrested for another offence where his DNA was taken.

“In other investigations in the past, that further offence has often been a victimless low-level crime, but sadly in this case another woman had to suffer at Osayande’s hands for him to be caught.

"Thankfully, he will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison and be unable to hurt anyone else."

The footage was released in 2015 as part of the police's investigation. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

In the 2015 incident, Osayande approached his victim as she walked to get a taxi home after a night out in the Kirkgate area.

He spoke to her and walked alongside her down Briggate shopping street before they reached Dortmund Square where he picked her up in his arms and carried her away before assaulting her.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs said: "The footage of the victim being carried off by this man clearly makes for disturbing viewing.

"We gave very careful consideration to releasing it and secured the consent of the victim who has been left understandably traumatised by what this man did to her.

"I think the CCTV gives a really stark illustration of the very serious nature of this offence and we hope it will focus the public's minds on helping us to identify and trace the man responsible."