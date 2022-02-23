Rotherham train station reopens after Storm Franklin flooding

Rotherham Central railway station has reopened after Storm Franklin left the tracks severely flooded.

Network Rail say engineers have been working since Monday to pump water away from the railway between Aldwarke and Tinsley.

It's hoped that a normal timetable will be up and running later today (23 February).

The station was closed on 19 February because of warnings from the Environment Agency.

Network Rail was able to remove equipment before the tracks were submerged.

Matt Rice, North & East Route Director for Network Rail, said: "Storms Franklin, Dudley and Eunice have brought relentless challenges for the railway over the last week, including significant flooding in Rotherham.

"Our teams have worked 24/7 to pump water away from the tracks and work towards getting the railway back up and running for passengers in South Yorkshire.

"I’d like to thank people for bearing with us as we deliver a safe and reliable railway."