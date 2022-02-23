Play video

A woman has told Leeds Crown Court of the "torture" that she will never "fully overcome" after being raped by a man who was caught carrying her through Leeds on CCTV.

Austin Osayande was filmed taking the woman through the deserted streets of Leeds in the early hours of 14 August 2015.

He was jailed for life today after pleading guilty to rape and sexually assaulting another woman.

Prosecutor Christine Egerton told the court Osayande abducted the victim and took her to a secluded area behind a supermarket.

She said the defendant "overpowered" the woman and "put her in a physical lock" before raping her and telling her that he was HIV positive.

Reading her own statement in court, the victim of the 2015 assault told Osayande she would "never fully overcome" the torture he put her through.

She said: "Not only did you rape me, you mentally abused me" with "the words you said that night as I cried and begged you to stop".

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said it was "obvious" Osayande was out that night "looking for a victim - someone who was unable to resist and was vulnerable".

Osayande was arrested after attacking another woman in Leeds in September 2021.

Osayande will spend a minimum of 16 years in prison. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Ms Egerton said that the victim knew Osayande as her Hermes delivery driver, and she had spoken to him in the past.

"That day he delivered a parcel to her and said he was going to come and knock on her door for a coffee later," she told the court.

"He did turn up later and she let him in."

The court heard Osayande and the victim talked for a while before he moved closer to her on the pretext of looking at his car through the window, and "the next thing she knew he was on top of her", it was said.

A statement from the second victim said she had been left an "emotional wreck" by the ordeal.

It said: "I am not sure I will be able to be emotional or physical with anyone ever again, and most of all I hate myself for making a stupid choice."

Robert Mochrie, mitigating, said Osayande "does wish to express his genuine remorse for both sets of offending".

He told the court: "There is no explanation for what he has done but he accepts that what he has done is very, very wrong indeed."

Judge Kearl handed Osayande a life sentence, with a minimum term of 16 years, he will serve at least nine years and six months before being eligible for parole.

The judge told Osayande he will be on licence for the rest of his life.

He added: "I find you are a sexual predator - you are a danger to women. "That danger continued for at least six years - there is no reason to think it will not continue."