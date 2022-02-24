Last Orders: Ukraine, the end of covid restrictions and flooding hits the region

Play video

ITV Yorkshire's political programme "Last Orders" returns tonight [Thursday, February 24] discussing the Ukraine situation, the implications of charging for lateral flow tests, and how our region has yet again been hit by flooding - can any Government do enough to protect homes and businesses from the ravages of rising water levels.

Political correspondent Harry Horton hosts the programme, with two South Yorkshire MPs, Labour's Olivia Blake ( Sheffield Hallam) and the Conservative MP for Rother Valley, Alexander Stafford.