Mark Hughes announced as new Bradford City AFC manager

Mark Hughes has been appointed as the new manager of Bradford City AFC the club have announced.

The former Manchester City, Southampton, Stoke City, Fulham, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Wales boss has signed a two year deal with the Bantams.

Hughes has managed over 450 top-flight matches and joins the League Two club following the departure of Derek Adams.

Hughes said: "I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

“I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

“The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd."

Hughes will take charge of training tomorrow and will be in the dugout for Bradford's game against Mansfield at the weekend.

'Most significant appointments in the history of our football club'

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “We are delighted to have secured Mark’s services, and I am looking forward to working alongside him.

“His record and stature in the game speaks for itself, and he has achieved a great deal. To have him in our dugout is representative of the club’s ambition and desire to be successful.

“Mark expressed an interest in becoming our manager and, following talks between he, myself and Stefan (Rupp), we are today thrilled to be in a position to unveil him.

“This is without doubt one of the most significant appointments in the history of our football club. Mark recognises our true potential - and has the desire to ensure we fulfil it."

Bradford are currently 15th in League Two and have lost their last three matches.