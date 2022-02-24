Police arrest man over suspected Sheffield kidnapping

Police investigating a potential kidnapping in Sheffield have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault and affray.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the Burngreave area of the city on Tuesday morning (22 February) after reports of a man being bundled into the boot of a silver Audi A6.

The car was found abandoned nearby and detectives have said they believe they have identified the victim who is safe and well.

The man arrested is currently in police custody.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 87 of 22 February.